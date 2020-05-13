Checking In on the 18 Survivor Winners Who Didn't Return for Season 40

20th season. 20 winners. 18 MIA champs.

When the cast of Survivor's historic 40th season was revealed, fans of the CBS reality hit lost their minds as the show managed to get 20 returning Sole Survivors to return for another shot at the title and the $2 million grand prize. Iconic players such as Boston Rob, Parvati and two-time champ Sandra and more were on the roster, but many of Survivor's most infamous winners were noticeably missing from the cast list.

To be fair, it would be hard to stage a season with 38 players, though Jeff Probst did confirm they at least reached out to almost all of the winners to gauge their interest about possibly returning.

"We did call most of the winners just to see their level of interest, but we did have a general idea," Probst explained to ET Canada ahead of the season 40 premiere, going on to admit he never thought an all-winners season would actually come to fruition.