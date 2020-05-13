Why Tyler Cameron Isn't Ruling Out a Hannah Brown Romance in the Future

Tyler Cameron isn't ready to close the door on his ex.

Throughout quarantine, pop culture fans have been following The Bachelorette star and Hannah Brown's chemistry on and off social media very closely.

And although Tyler previously shared on Instagram Live that he is currently "not dating anybody," that doesn't mean a future with Hannah is off the table.

"She's someone who's a dear friend of mine. I'm very grateful that we can have a friendship now. And that's that, you know, but, you know, everyone just makes a big deal out of everything and that's just how it's going to be," Tyler shared with E! News exclusively. "But, I'm very grateful to have her as a friend."

He continued, "I'd say we're friends right now. I'm not in a place where I'm ready to date anybody. So, once I get to that place, maybe one day, but right now I'm just grateful that we can be friends."