Why Baby Foot Is The One Thing You Need to Get Your Feet Summer Ready

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Wed., May. 13, 2020 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-comm: Baby Foot Is the One Thing You Need Right Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've spent any time online scouring beauty blogs over the past year, chances are you've heard of Baby Foot... and if you haven't, now's the time to get to know it!

Baby Foot is like a pedicure in a box for a fraction of the price. $25 gets you two little plastic booties filled with exfoliating acids, moisturizing ingredients and "natural extracts" (whatever those are) that combine to eat away at your rough-and-tumble tootsies to reveal super soft skin. All you have to do is slip your feet into the "socks," sit there for an hour or so, rinse off the goo, and wait.

The waiting is the hardest part. You might think nothing is happening, especially when your feet look exactly the same even a week after the treatment... but then, like magic, you begin to transform. Your feet will start to peel a little, then a little more, then a whole lot. Some say they shed like a snake, others report leaving chunks of skin wherever they go until the process is done. So yes, it's gross... but also oddly satisfying, especially when you see the results. The skin on your feet will look brand new, like you've never walked a mile in your life. We tried it last year, and the hype is real. Now we won't start sandal season without it.

Read

25 Things to Take Your Self-Care Ritual Next Level

And that's exactly why now's the time to try this treatment while we're all stuck indoors. This way, you can shed with abandon and not worry about whether you can wear open-toed shoes or not... and by the time we all get to go outside, our feet will be ready for the season, soft and supple and perfect for sandal season.

There's just one catch (isn't there always?): it's selling out everywhere. Luckily, the Baby Foot website still has it in stock, but who knows for how long? Shop below to get yours while you can, and join us in the joy of experiencing the weirdest and most wonderful metamorphosis your feet will ever experience.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliating Foot Peel

Each treatment comes with two plastic booties filled with exfoliating solution that works like a chemical peel, removing dry, dead skin and moisturizing your feet as it goes. After a week, your feet start to shed... and then like magic, you'll have baby soft tootsies (hence the product name) that are ready for sandal season.

Baby Foot
$25 Baby Foot

While you're in the shopping mood, make sure you check out Casetify's collab with Hello Kitty and comfy work clothes that still look polished!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Fashion , Beauty , Shop Beauty , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.