90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava Released From Prison

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 13, 2020 5:51 AM

Jorge Nava

Jorge Nava is a free man.

The 90 Day Fiancé star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his release from prison.

"The sky is the limit," the reality TV celeb wrote alongside a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt and jeans while sitting on a sportscar. "#Freedom."

According to records from the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry, Nava was released on Monday and is currently under community supervision. 

In September 2018, about seven months after his February 2018 arrest, Nava was sentenced to two and half years in prison for "attempt to commit marijuana violation." He began his time behind bars that same month.

In November 2019, Nava went viral after an inmate photo was released and fans got a look at his physical transformation. At the time, Nava told E! News he had lost 125 pounds since entering prison. He said he stuck to a "military-based" workout and that he did "a lot of jogging." He also had changes made to his diet. Overall, he said he was glad people noticed "some positivity out of such a negative outcome." 

"I wanted to be in the best physical and healthiest shape possible," Nava told E! News at the time. "I feel healthy and energetic. I feel overall more confident with myself."

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

Fans met Nava and Anfisa Nava on season four of 90 Day Fiancé. As viewers will recall, the duo met via Facebook and soon tied the knot. 

According to Us Weekly, the two are still legally married but are no longer together.

