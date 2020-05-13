Elle Fanning Is Unrecognizable Dressed Up as Brad Pitt in His “Beard Bead Phase”

Elle Fanning, is that you?

During Tuesday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Maleficent star revealed that she makes an excellent Brad Pitt doppelgänger, telling host Jimmy Fallon that she channeled the Oscar winner's famous "beard bead" from 2009 for a hilarious challenge.

Holding up a photograph of her side-by-side with Pitt rocking a gray beanie, aviator shades and an impressive beaded beard, Fanning shared that she and her The Great co-stars loved recreating iconic celebrity moments during their downtime on set.

"That's me," she began. "That's Brad Pitt in his beard bead phase when he wore beard beads and basically we would do this on set, it was called the Doppelgänger Challenge and, like, the set of The Crown did it as well. And our makeup designer did The Crown, so she was like—we were in competition with them and we totally won. We went all out, the cast. Like, we had this group chat, going dressed up as, like, celebrities, people from, you know, different characters in film."