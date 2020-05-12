The Best Comfy Work Clothes That Still Look Polished

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., May. 12, 2020 5:46 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In an ideal world, you wouldn't race to put on a bra right before a Zoom meeting starts. Instead, you would already be wearing an outfit that's comfortable enough to work from home in but still looks professional enough for a video call.
Below, shop these highly elusive comfy clothes that look polished enough to wear whether you're working from home or heading back into the office. We've found the cutest pieces from Everlane, Revolve and more to revamp your wardrobe.
How beautiful is this oversize cotton button down with embroidered suns? Best of all, it's not restrictive and is easy to pair a bralette under.
This multicolored knit sweater is a stunner, and super easy to pop on if you catch a chill. We love that it's warm but still has bright summer colors.
Comfortable pants that aren't straight up sweatpants are tough to come by. Luckily, these linen joggers feel like sweatpants while still having a professional striped look.
Feel like you're at the beach in this loose maxi dress. It's available in standard, petite and plus sizes.
This midi-length wrap skirt looks totally put together, while remaining super airy and comfy. The dandelions are a fun summer print.
A simple dress such as this one is super quick to throw on but looks like you put in a lot of effort.
A jumpsuit is also a quick outfit to throw on that requires no effort. This plus size one has a comfy fit that you can easily sit at a desk in all day long.
Linen is a super breathable fabric that's easy to wear all day long. The puff sleeves and buttons on this top give it a professional feel.
This plus size, sage green linen top is also super cute. We love how it cinches at the waist and has buttons.
These affordable paper bag waist pants have enough give to be comfy all day. They come in 25 different colors and prints—you can't go wrong.
Between being made of a breathable linen fabric and being a one-stop-shop outfit, this jumpsuit is a must-have. Plus, its botanical print looks professional.
