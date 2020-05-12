Katy Perry Gets Real About Her Mental Health as She Prepares to Welcome Baby Girl

For Katy Perry pregnancy isn't all rainbows and butterflies.
On Tuesday, the "Fireworks" singer opened up about her mental health struggles amid the Coronavirus pandemic and her motherhood journey.
"sometimes i don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she shared on Twitter.
If anything, this isn't the first time in recent days that Katy has been candid about her pregnancy. Over the weekend, she opened up about her hormonal changes and mood swings.
On Saturday evening, she joined in on SHEIN's Together livestream event, which raised funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).
During the livestream the American Idol judge shared that she has about "five good days" and the rest, she finds herself in tears. "I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks," she said.
Similar to her tweet on Tuesday, during the livestream she explained that the stay-at-home orders have affected her mental health.
"I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long," the songstress expressed. "I'm used to going [out] all the time."
She added, "There is not really anywhere to go besides my car. So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space."
Luckily, she's been in quarantine with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, who has been by her side throughout her pregnancy. An insider told E! News the couple is starting to get things ready for their little one.
"They are getting excited and starting to decorate the nursery," the insider shared. "They had wanted to have a baby shower but feel it's going to be safer to do something after the baby arrives and see where things are then."
"They know they will do some sort of celebration when the time is right," the insider continued. "Katy is getting bigger by the day and it's all starting to feel very real. They can't wait."
Since the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic, at least they still have something to look forward to: their little one.