What E! Is Listening To: Our Music Recommendations to Get You Through Anything

Sometimes, all it takes to brighten your mood is the right song.

And these days, as we all continue to practice extreme social distancing in the effort to slow the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic, we can take all the mood brightening we can get. As such, we here at E! News have found us returning to music that's a surefire guarantee to turn our days around and help keep the anxious thoughts at bay.

Whether it's the complete discographies of our favorite pop divas or new releases from one of urbano latino's biggest superstars, these are the artist, albums and songs that we've kept on repeat while quarantining. And, considering there's a pretty good chance you might be looking for some tunes to help you get through all the uncertainty, we thought we'd share our most played with you.

After all, in times like these, we've got to look out for one another.