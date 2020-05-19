Coupled Up: Why Mike Shouhed Wants to "Spend the Rest of My Life" With Paulina Ben-Cohen

by Spencer Lubitz & Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 19, 2020 6:00 AM
Mike Shouhed isn't one to take it easy.
Whether investing in properties, expanding his businesses, maintaining his friendships and staying in touch with family, the Shahs of Sunset star is used to going a mile a minute.
But with Los Angeles under stay-at-home orders and much of the country practicing social distancing, Mike and his girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen have been able to slow things down while growing together as a couple.
"I've spent the majority of my life saying one day when I have time, I'll do fill in the blank and I've got a laundry list of things that I've wanted to do when I have time," Mike shared with E! News exclusively as part of our Coupled Up series. "Now that I have time, I'm finally getting to that laundry list and using it to my advantage because I could either complain or I can make a difference in my life and I chose to do something positive and do something different and pass the time properly."
That free time now consists of everything from cooking and mixing drinks with Paulina to quality time with his leading lady's two growing kids.
"It comes to him so naturally, where I swear a majority of the time, I'm in awe with the way he handles certain situations with them," Paulina shared with us when describing Mike's involvement with her kids. "He's like, ‘I got it.' I'm like, ‘Wow, really impressive.' Especially with, you know, with someone who has never had that experience before."
While Shahs of Sunset recently wrapped another season, Mike says he's still in contact with much of the cast during quarantine.
He's been able to receive photos of Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's baby boy and has also communicated with fellow new mom Mercedes "MJ" Javid. And if you ask Mike, despite his co-star's differences in the most recent season, he still hopes their kids will enjoy future play dates.
"The wounds are fresh right now. If one thing heals, how could they not see eye to eye with each other, especially two powerful women like Mercedes and Golnesa," Mike shared. "In today's world, we need to come together and unite. Not tear each other down and be apart."
That positive energy is something Mike and Paulina hope to continue to spread in their house as quarantine continues. As for a future engagement, you're just going to have to watch what happens.
"I know I want to spend the rest of my life with Paulina. I love her dearly. I love her kids dearly. I know that we want to grow our family and I can hope that one day, if I do ask her to marry me, that she says yes," Mike shared with us. "Maybe in season 9 you guys will see a proposal, who knows? I wish I could predict the future, but I can't."
Catch up on old episodes of Shahs of Sunset online now.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
