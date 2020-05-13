Casetify Is Launching a Hello Kitty Collab and It's Just What We Need Right Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If your personal tech has been feeling a little bland and boring lately, fret not: Hello Kitty x Casetify is here to save the day!

The maker of superior tech accessories has combined forces with Hello Kitty to offer two purrrfect collections to dress up your tech. There's Apple Watch bands, Airpods cases, phone cases and more, starting at just $25. (Quick, someone alert Mariah Carey!) There's just one catch: the collab is destined to sell out fast, so you'll have to sign up for the waitlist to be able to shop once it goes live next Friday.

We picked out a few of our favorite things from the collab to whet your appetite. Check them out below, and sign up for the waitlist today!