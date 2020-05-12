Watch Queer Eye's Karamo Brown Re-Propose After His Wedding Is Canceled

Sometimes, it's second time's the charm.

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown recently revealed that he re-proposed to his fiancé, Ian Jordan. The couple has been together for eight years, with the Netflix star proposing back in May 2018.

Brown popped the big question during a surprise 40th birthday party for Jordan.

"Tonight, with the help of my sons, I asked the love of my life to marry me and he said YESSSS," the Queer Eye star told E! News at the time of the engagement. "He is my today, tomorrow and everything!"

The pair were getting ready to walk down the aisle but had to hit the pause button due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite their wedding plans being put on hold, Karamo made sure to do something extra special for his partner's birthday.

He popped the big question a second time!

"I'm Engaged... Again! During this Quarantine I have fallen even deeper in love w/ my fiancé @theianjordan," the reality TV personality shared, with a heartwarming video.