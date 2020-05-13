Inside Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett's Not-So Challenging Romance

What's it like dating Johnny Bananas?!

Admit it, it's a question many viewers of The Challenge have asked themselves when watching the MTV veteran compete on more than a few seasons of the hit reality show.

But while fans may be used to seeing a super competitive, no nonsense athlete on the small screen, a private gentleman stands far away from the cameras hoping to win over girlfriend Morgan Willett's heart.

"It's so funny because people always say, ‘You're dating Johnny Bananas!' And I'm like no, I'm dating John Devenanzio!" Morgan shared with E! News exclusively before celebrating her birthday today. "He really does a good job at separating his TV character from his real life character. And while yes, he still cracks jokes constantly (mainly on my behalf), he's a sweetheart and really affectionate."

She added, "My favorite is when he wakes up, usually a solid two hours before me. He always gives me a kiss on the cheek and leaves the room to let me keep getting my beauty sleep."