What to Watch: The TV Comedies We Find Comforting in Coronavirus Times

Television is there for you, now more than ever. It's a news source, it's a distraction, TV is an undeniable comfort for most. While most of the country practices social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, TV has been there, especially TV comedies.

Parks and Recreation co-creator and creator of The Good Place Mike Schur explained why audiences are reveling in shows of the past during a recent call with reporters to promote the Parks and Recreation special.

"Part of it is that the past is available to people in a way it has never been before. The last five years have basically made it so that nothing ever goes away. You can watch whatever you want," Schur said. Noting The Office's wild popularity, a show Schur worked on, said it was "designed to sort of be timeless."