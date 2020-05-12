Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Troll Accusing Her of Stealing Her Banana Bread Recipe

Following the recent Alison Roman drama and a short social media break, Chrissy Teigen is back to business.

It looks like now trolls on social media are coming for the Cravings: Hungry for More author and her beloved banana bread.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user replied to Teigen and accused her of copying her famous "Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread" recipe from someone else. "You can't cook or not copy someone's idea from their cookbook!" the user wrote. "It's copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own shit! Ya fucking bum! Chef Mike saw your shit and might file a suit! I just saw you review and he called me! Stick with your [Filipino] sh-t."

Teigen replied: "No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn't be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit."

But who is "Uncle Mike" you ask? Teigen writes in her book that "he's a guy who simply loves this bread. That was enough for me."