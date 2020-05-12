Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Troll Accusing Her of Stealing Her Banana Bread Recipe

Following the recent Alison Roman drama and a short social media break, Chrissy Teigen is back to business.
It looks like now trolls on social media are coming for the Cravings: Hungry for More author and her beloved banana bread.
On Tuesday, a Twitter user replied to Teigen and accused her of copying her famous "Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread" recipe from someone else. "You can't cook or not copy someone's idea from their cookbook!" the user wrote. "It's copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own shit! Ya fucking bum! Chef Mike saw your shit and might file a suit! I just saw you review and he called me! Stick with your [Filipino] sh-t."
Teigen replied: "No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn't be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit."
But who is "Uncle Mike" you ask? Teigen writes in her book that "he's a guy who simply loves this bread. That was enough for me."
About perfecting her recipe, Teigen wrote: "Perfecting this single recipe took me nearly a year. That's why I needed so many damn bananas. It was a fine, yummy banana bread. But something wasn't SPECIAL about it. I tried a million different things. Using banana pudding mix made it taste fake. Toasting the top with salty coconut made it a little too coconuty. Nuts were too controversial among my friends. Milk chocolate blended in too much [...]"
On Twitter, she asked the social media user to "please" tell her who this "chef mike is."
"So I can speak to him?" she went on. "I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love. imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven't heard of you?"
This latest Twitter clapback from Teigen came hours after she tweeted at Roman, thanking her for her latest apology on Monday.
"thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn't my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!" she wrote in response.
She added: "I don't agree with the pile-on, ppl waiting with bated breath for apologies, deciding if that apology is good, the ppl who say u were right & never needed to in the first place - there are so many different types in this kind of situation & tbh, I just want it to be over."
The Dining In author had taken to Twitter on Monday to "formally" apologize to Teigen and Marie Kondo for controversial comments she made in an interview where she said the way the celebrity cook ran her empire "horrifies" her.