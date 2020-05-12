Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Coming Back Is the Best Birthday Gift for Any and All Gamers

Guess what's back?!

As Tony Hawk celebrated his 52nd birthday today, the professional skateboarder dropped some news nobody—and we mean nobody—saw coming.

It's time to bring back Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

"Happy Birthday to me! #THPS," the athlete shared on Twitter Tuesday morning. "#THPS is back! Original maps, original skaters, and songs from the original soundtrack….plus new features. Thanks to all the fans of our series for keeping the dream alive."

So how long do gamers have to wait?! Mark September 4 on your calendar because the collection will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. And yes, you can pre-order now.

For those who may not remember, forgive yourself! But we're happy to remind you that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was released for Playstation all the way back in September 2009. Games take place in a 3-D environment surrounded by punk rock and ska music. Don't worry, the kids will understand.