Kate Middleton, Prince William and More Royal Family Members Thank Nurses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The royal family is saying thank you to nurses in an extra special way.

As the coronavirus pandemic wages on, nurses remain on the front lines of the fight against this disease. With International Nurses Day falling on Tuesday, the timing couldn't have been more perfect to celebrate healthcare workers around the world and recognize the load they carry in this history-making pandemic.

To express their gratitude, members of the royal family virtually came together in a video shared on social media. In the nearly five minutes of footage, royal figures including Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, Princess Alexandra and Sophie, Countess of Wessex appeared throughout, speaking via video call with healthcare workers in places like Australia, India, Tanzania, Malawi, the United Kingdom and Sierra Leone and thanking them for their courageous, life-saving work.

"It's just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world, so you should be so proud of the work that you do and thank you very much from all of us," Middleton told a trio of nurses in the Bahamas.