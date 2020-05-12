Fuller House Pokes Fun at Cancellation in Final Season Trailer

Netflix
It's the end of an era, once again. The final episodes of Fuller House, the Full House sequel series that lasted five season on Netflix, drop in June and it's going out with a bang: A triple wedding. Did you expect anything else?
The new trailer below pulls on the heartstrings and nostalgia and reminds viewers the Tanner family first came around more than 30 years ago when Full House premiered in 1989.
"For over 30 years we've been family," the trailer teases over clips from the old series and callbacks from Fuller House. "You're invited to celebrate family one last time."
Get glimpses of the wedding planning for DJ Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), return of legacy cast members Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier (embattled Lori Loughlin is nowhere to be seen, neither are Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, the only original cast members to not make a return appearance), and in true Fuller House fashion some winking at the audience about the last season.
"Why does it have to end?" Kimmy asks. "People like it so much."
"I'm not ready for it to be done. I want to binge more," Stephanie asks.
"What are you guys talking about?" Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas) asks.
"Ice cream!" DJ, Stephanie and Kimmy say in unison.
The cast, which also includes Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton and Adam Hagenbuch, has been open about their desire to continue doing Fuller House for a long time.
"Oh my goodness, I would play DJ Tanner for the rest of my life," Cameron Bure told E! News. "If the audience wanted it and the networks wanted it, I would do it forever. I love her. I love our Fuller House family, and we really are family off screen. The more I get to be with them every day, whether it's working or just in everyday life friendship. It's just incredible, so keep watching!"
The final episodes of Fuller House drop on Tuesday, June 2 on Netflix.