Pregnant Meghan McCain Says She's Reached "Full Quarantine Witch Grey Hair"

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 12, 2020 8:54 AM
Meghan McCain took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her hair amid social distancing.
"No lies about 'lighting,' 'dry shampoo' or at-home treatments here.... reached my full quarantine Witch grey hair completion," she wrote via the social network. "Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done. Shout-out to all my fellow women who also hereditarily went prematurely grey in your twenties. I'm owning it. Just gotta go find my cauldron. Wanna join my coven?"
She then asked her followers to please refrain from asking why she didn't color her hair at home.
"I can barely blow dry my own hair let alone highlight it," McCain added.
She also had a little fun by posting a number of songs—including "Season of the Witch" by Lana Del Rey, "Witches" by Alice Phoebe Lou and "Witch" by The Bird and The Bee—via Instagram Stories. In addition, she posted the hashtag #WitchHairDontCare.
After seeing the post, many of McCain's followers complimented her 'do.
"Yes love it!" one fan wrote in the comments section. "You're owning it girl!!!!"
"You look great," added another. "You are happy and pregnant. Who cares about the rest? Best of luck to you!"
Speaking of the baby news, McCain announced her pregnancy in March. The happy news came about eight months after The View co-host shared she had suffered a miscarriage in a piece she wrote for The New York Times. During an episode of the morning show, McCain said she and her husband Ben Domenech are thankful for all of her fans' kind words.
"We're excited, a little surprised. You know, it's bittersweet because there's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now. I obviously would prefer to be in the studio with all of you but my doctors just, I went to many, recommended against it," she said while working from home. "I think that everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It's taken a lot of physical, mental and emotional strength to get here, and I think like a lot of women, it just wasn't a straight line."
She then added, "I sort of didn't know if I was ever going to be a mom. So, I'm excited, and I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and, you know, this is just how it's going to be for a while. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this at greater length, but I think right now, America probably just wants to talk about the coronavirus. With that being said, thank you to everyone for all the kind words and wishes. Ben and I are just overwhelmed with all the kindness."
