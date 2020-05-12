Watch Tina Fey's Daughter Call Her a "Loser" as She Crashes Mom's Seth Meyers Interview

Tina Fey isn't a regular mom—or a cool mom, according to her daughter.

During Monday's at-home episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Mean Girls star's interview with host Seth Meyers was hilariously interrupted by her daughter Penelope, who called her famous mom a loser.

"Please hold, there's a colonial lady coming in," Tina said as she noticed her youngest waiting in the wings. "Yes, may I help you? I'm sorry, you're not making a sound. What? We're taping a television program. Do you need something?" Then, the 8-year-old, who was donning a traditional colonial-styled gown, silently came into the frame and held up the loser sign to Tina and Seth.

Realizing what she was doing, the mom of two exclaimed, "The colonial lady just called us losers!" Laughing along with Tina, Seth chimed in, "Wait a second, we're not losers!" She added, "This means 'loyalists' in colonial times, so that's on you!"