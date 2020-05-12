Watch Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Practice Patience In the Sweetest Candy Challenge Yet

Get ready for cuteness overload!
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her daughter Stormi Webster taking part in the viral fruit snack challenge.
Instead of filling a bowl with fruit snacks, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star piled it high with chocolate. She then placed the candy in front of the 2-year-old tot and told her she could have three pieces once the makeup mogul returned from the bathroom.
"You're going to wait for mommy?" Kylie asked.
Stormi agreed. However, the waiting game wasn't exactly easy for the child. At one point, Stormi reached out for the bowl and lunged forward.
"Oooh! M&M's" she said while eyeing the sweets.
Still, she showed restraint.
"Patience! Patience! Patience! Patience!" the little lady sang to herself as a reminder.
When Kylie did return, Stormi jumped for joy and squealed with delight. The reality TV celeb then asked her daughter if she stayed true to her word, and Stormi assured her she didn't touch the candy. The young one was then rewarded with the mini morsels.
Kylie seemed pretty impressed with her firstborn.
"Omg my BABYYY," she captioned the footage. "I had to take part in this challenge."
Her sister, Kim Kardashian, did, too.
"OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint," the KKW Beauty head wrote in the comments section, referencing her 2-year-old daughter Chicago West and her 4-year-old son Saint West.
Even her famous friends couldn't get enough of the video.
"OMG! I just love her so much," Sofia Richie wrote in the comments section.
"'Patience, patience, patience' I can't with her!!!!" BFF Stassie Karanikolaou added.
