Hamilton Film Getting Released a Year Early Thanks to Disney+

by emily belfiore | Tue., May. 12, 2020 7:09 AM
In need of something new to stream? Just you wait…
On Tuesday, Disney announced that it will be bringing the highly-anticipated Hamilton stage film to the small screen sooner than expected. The film, which was originally slated for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021, will now be available to stream exclusively through Disney+ starting July 3, 2020.
Filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City back in June 2016, the Hamilton film features the hit Tony-winning musical's original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as the starring role as well as Leslie Odom, Jr., Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more. Capturing the art of "live capture," as Disney referred to it, the film will transport audiences inside the coveted theater for a unique viewing experience by combining live theater, film and streaming.
"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. "In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful."
Iger's statement continued, "We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned."
Equally thrilled to see the beloved play come to Disney+, Manuel shared a statement, saying, "I'm so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He's given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I'm so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I'm so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I'm so glad that we're able to make it happen. I'm so proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it."
Like Hamilton, several other blockbusters were made available through on-demand and streaming platforms in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. See which movies you can add to your queue now below:
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Disney announced that the stage film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical, which was originally slated for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021, will now be available to stream exclusively through Disney+ starting July 3, 2020.
Michael Kubeisy
"With most movie theaters closed for the foreseeable future, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company are bringing I STILL BELIEVE, the #1 new movie, to premium video on demand platforms beginning Friday March 27," the studio said in a statement. "While this inspiring true story of faith, hope, and love will be available for purchase at a later time, the On-Demand window opens on March 27. I STILL BELIEVE will be available for viewing on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Christian Cinema, and other on-demand platforms. You will have 48 hours to view the movie once your order it on demand."
Columbia Pictures
Sony Pictures released the Vin Diesel film on VOD months early, on March 24.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Warner Bros. Pictures' girl-powered Suicide Squad spinoff, which sees Margot Robbie reprise her role of Harley Quinn, was released on VOD on March 24.
Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures released Focus Features' Emma, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, on VOD on March 20. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $19.99.
YouTube
The 2019 sequel to the hit Disney movie was made available for streaming on Disney+ a few months early, on March 14.
Blumhouse Productions / Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures released Blumhouse Productions' The Hunt, starring GLOW's Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank and Emma Roberts, on VOD on March 20. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $19.99.
Lionsgate
Lionsgate released the biopic starring Riverdale K.J. Apa as Christian singer Jeremy Camp, on VOD on March 27.
Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures released Focus Features' The Invisible Man, starring Elisabeth Moss, on VOD on March 20. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $19.99.
Disney Pixar
Disney released the animated film, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, in theaters on March 6 and released it early on VOD on March 20 for $19.99. It will be made available for streaming on Disney+ on April 3.
Paramount Pictures
The animated Paramount Pictures film, starring Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and James Marsden, was released on VOD on March 31, a month and a half after it hit theaters.
Walt Disney Pictures / Lucasfilm
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the third and final Star Wars trilogy, was released in theaters in December 2019 and a few days early on VOD on March 13.
Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures released Dreamworks Animation's Trolls sequel in theaters—where available—and on VOD, on April 10. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $19.99.
Warner Bros. Pictures
The Warner Bros. Pictures movie, starring Ben Affleck, was released on VOD on March 24, a few weeks after it hit theaters.
