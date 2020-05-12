90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Had Cancer Battles and Old Flames Reconnecting

Life is wildly different for the 90 Day Fiancé stars filming themselves for 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. The Monday, May 11 episode caught up with a number of favorites from the franchise as they adjusted to their new normal and filmed their lives without crews and producers present.
Season one couple Russ and Paola (who have since gone on to appear in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?) said they started off thinking the quarantine was nice, it was bringing the family closer together, Russ said. Now, it's started to wear and tear on them. Much of the conflict between Russ and Pao since the birth of their son Axel was Russ' absence due to work, Pao said. Now, he's home and sees what it's like to be with a toddler 24/7.
While at home, Pao is working as a personal trainer and nutrition coach, giving online classes from home. Meanwhile, Russ taped himself coming to terms with the death of his grandmother. He is the only family member not in Oklahoma, so he was struggling with the distance factor and sudden loss.
The Family Chantel
Chantel's mom Karen showed off her life at home. She's still doing her hair and makeup—"There's no reason to let myself go."—and planting a victory garden inspired by citizens in WWI. She's also enjoying her time outside. "Nature does not lie like people do. I've met so many lying people. Nature never lies," she said.
Karen filmed herself Tai chi with her daughter Winter and the "bug out" bags in case of emergency. Those bags included utensils, shot glasses and anti-diarrhea drugs for son River.
Benjamin and Akinyi
The couple from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are just an interview away from starting the K-1 visa process, but the embassy is closed due to the coronavirus. So, Akinyi is living with her family in an unfinished home in Kenya. She showed off the rocks her family keeps handy to keep would-be thieves at bay.
In Arizona, Ben learned he had been exposed to people who tested positive for the coronavirus so he was hunkering down in his room to spare his two adult roommates. He also kept away from his son until learning he was negative.
They video chat once a week and continue to discuss her move to America, but Akinyi said she feels like he's rushing into marriage. She said she wants time to adjust to her life in the United States once she gets there.
Michael and Juliana
This couple from 90 Day season seven is living with Michael's two kids, Michael's ex-wife Sarah and Sarah's new husband Sean. Michael said it made sense for them to all. Be together. Juliana seemed on board, but admitted there is tension and, "It's easy and hard at the same time." The privacy is pretty much nonexistent, but they're all adjusting.
Sarah was diagnosed with early stages of breast cancer in February and had two surgeries. She's waiting on two tests to come back before learning if she needs chemo in addition to the radiation.
Patrick and Myriam
This Before the 90 Days couple that never really got off the ground reconnected over video chat for the first time in years while quarantining in Las Vegas and France. Patrick is still DJing online and co-parenting, Myriam is working from her parents' home editing videos. Once he learned Myriam was single, Patrick said she has a fully paid trip to Las Vegas when everything is over and he hopes they can rekindle things.
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.