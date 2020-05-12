90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Had Cancer Battles and Old Flames Reconnecting

Life is wildly different for the 90 Day Fiancé stars filming themselves for 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. The Monday, May 11 episode caught up with a number of favorites from the franchise as they adjusted to their new normal and filmed their lives without crews and producers present.

Season one couple Russ and Paola (who have since gone on to appear in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?) said they started off thinking the quarantine was nice, it was bringing the family closer together, Russ said. Now, it's started to wear and tear on them. Much of the conflict between Russ and Pao since the birth of their son Axel was Russ' absence due to work, Pao said. Now, he's home and sees what it's like to be with a toddler 24/7.