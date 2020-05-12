Tina Fey Tears Up Over Stunning Success of NYC Coronavirus Relief Telethon

Monday had a happy ending.

As the coronavirus pandemic wages on, the Hollywood stars virtually aligned in honor of Robin Hood and iHeartMedia's Rise Up New York! telethon on Monday. Bringing together celebrities with New York ties, including Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Billy Joel and Robert De Niro, the event focused on uplifting and supporting New Yorkers that have been hit hard by the virus.

The star-studded event simultaneously entertained and delivered on its goal. In addition to many moving performances, including Joel's "Miami 2017" as the Empire State Building lit up, the event raised some major money—$115 million.

The amount was so stunning that host Tina Feywas overcome with emotion while announcing the finale figure.

"Is this real? Ok. 115 million dollars. We did this! You did this! We are difference makers," Fey announced.