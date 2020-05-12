Hannah Brown Reflects on Her Bachelorette Journey One Year After Jed Wyatt Engagement

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 12, 2020 5:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Hannah Brown has had quite a year.

The former Bachelorette reflected on her journey in an honest Instagram post on Monday.

One year ago, Brown accepted a proposal from her now-ex Jed Wyatt. In her post, the Alabama native shared a photo from the final rose ceremony, where the Tennessee musician got down on one knee.

"Ever look back on a memory and it feels like just yesterday... but also like a different life? Me too. Exactly a year ago today," she wrote alongside a photo of herself from that day. "I remember that day. I don't like staying there for too long, but I remember it really well. I remember thinking, 'Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life...but gah, it doesn't feel like I thought it would.' I didn't have words (or maybe I just didn't have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, 'This ain't it' (funny how sometimes it's the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can). I could fake a smile but I couldn't shake the doubt, and looking back, I know why. That ending was not easy, but it was necessary to get me here."

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Hannah Brown's Season of The Bachelorette

Looking back at that time, Brown then shared the words of wisdom she'd tell herself.

"If I could go back and tell her something, I would whisper, 'It's going to be OK. You're right, this ain't it, but it‘s the direction. So open up your hands, and let go of the control. Trust this process, it's going to be worth it,'" she continued. "'Also, nice butt!'" 

She also gave her followers some advice.

"If you are reading this right now, wondering how to navigate a situation that feels so painful and so not what you wanted, maybe you'll let me tell you what I would've told myself: Hold on. Keep moving. You're going to make it. This ain't it but what's coming is so much better," she concluded. "Sometimes you've gotta walk through the shadows to stand in the sun. And trust me, you'll really appreciate the way it feels shining down on you, too."

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

As fans will recall, Brown and Wyatt ended their engagement after she learned he had been dating another woman before coming on the show. Bachelor Nation then wondered if Brown would give her relationship with runner-up Tyler Cameron another go after she asked him out for a drink on After the Final Rose. However, that soon changed after he was spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid. The models reportedly split after two months of dating. Hadid is now back together with Zayn Malik, and they're expecting their first child.

Brown went on to start a new chapter, which included moving to Los Angeles and winning Dancing With the Stars. She also reignited romance rumors with Cameron after they were spotted spending time together in his home state of Florida earlier this spring. However, Brown has made it clear she's single, and Cameron has said they're friends. In fact, she said she's ready to "test the waters a little bit" when it comes to dating once social distancing is over.

During a recent Instagram Live, Brown said some of this past year has been "heartbreaking" while other parts have been "groundbreaking."  

It's safe to say Bachelor Nation can't wait to see what this next year will bring.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Hannah Brown , Celebrities , Bachelor Nation , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.