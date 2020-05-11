Inside Lea Michele's "Incredible" Pregnancy Experience

Lea Micheleis overcome with Glee after announcing she's expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

A source tells E! News the 33-year-old is having an "incredible time" being pregnant so far and is taking advantage of the current circumstances. "Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy," the insider shares. "She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions."

Part of taking it easy also means hitting pause on the "rigorous workouts she was doing in the past," according to the source. Instead, the insider says she is going on "leisurely walks" and spends the rest of her time "relaxing at home."

Lea is joined in this laid-back approach by husband Zandy, who the source says describes as being "super supportive and there with her every step of the way."