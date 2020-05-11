Kourtney Kardashian Shares Reign Disick's Mother's Day Album & the Pics Are Too Cute!

by Allison Crist | Mon., May. 11, 2020 3:57 PM

A photographer in the making!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan made several social media posts about how they celebrated Mother's Day this year, but Kourtney Kardashian just shared what her day was like according to her youngest son, Reign Disick

The five-year-old took a series of photos documenting the day Kourtney spent with him and his older siblings, Mason and Penelope. Most of them are seemingly random shots of his surroundings—several of which focus on bowls of almonds—but the pictures also include an adorable selfie, along with a candid snap of his brother and mom.

Check out the complete photo diary below!

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

Secret Snap

Reign Disick must've snapped this photo of his mom Kourtney Kardashian and older brother Mason when they weren't looking!

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

Poolside

Part of Kourtney's Mother's Day was spent lounging outside with her kids.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

Sweet Snacks

...where they seemed to enjoy different types of almonds!

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

Chocolate Covered Raisins

Reign, of course, wanted to document his mom enjoying said snacks.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

M&Ms

A new addition to the snacks—and a non-almond one at that—is revealed!

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

Books Galore

Elsewhere on the table that features the snacks...

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

More Random Objects

Reign's focus remained on the table, though we're not exactly sure what's happening in this photo.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

Screenshotted Stormtroopers

Reign was apparently enjoying a clip from an old episode of Britain's Got Talent.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram, May 2020

Instagram

A Classic Selfie

Reign's Mother's Day photo diary ended on an adorable note—with a selfie!

