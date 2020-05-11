Ellie Kemper Reveals Why Kissing Co-Star Daniel Radcliffe ''Felt So Wrong''

Ellie Kemper wasn't too excited to have a make-out sesh with Daniel Radcliffe.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about everything from the upcoming Netflix show's "interactive special" to how she felt about the kissing scenes she had to do with the Harry Potter star. 

"Oh my gosh, I kissed him multiple times, Ellen," Kemper told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I felt so bad for him. Because A, I'm three times as old he is. But B, I was pregnant at the time of us shooting. And I just—felt so bad he had to kiss this old pregnant lady over and over again."

The 40-year-old actress gave birth to her second child back in October

"And there was a moment when he, like, grazed my belly," Kemper went on. "And I was like first, it felt wrong, but I also... he's a trooper." 

She added, "He's very lovely. I'm sure you've met him. He's a class act." 

Watch

Ellie Kemper Is Happy With Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ending

DeGeneres replied jokingly, "Yes, we make out a lot when we're together."

Of the interactive special, Kemper shared that it'll be titled "Kimmy Vs. The Reverend" and the episode will let viewers choose your own adventure to decide which path you want the show's character to take.

The Emmy-nominated actress also spoke to DeGeneres about how she celebrated her 40th birthday during quarantine and a sweet anecdote of her son's at-home activities. 

"Recently he started just sort of making up animals," The Office alum shared. "So like he'll say, OK, this is an animal. He lives in the forest, he has four legs and he can fly. And I'm like, 'well I don't know what that animal is.' And he says, 'Oh, well, it's a larm.' And I'm like, 'what is a larm?' And he'll be like, 'No I just discovered it.'"

Speaking of names, the actress also shared her homemade mini-version of DeGeneres' game "Holley Roller."

In doing so, she raised $10,000 for Feeding America thanks to Shutterfly.

Throughout the show, DeGeneres also announced that Shutterfly is donating $20,000 to GiveDirectly—which helps families by delivering emergency cash payments to those in need. 

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend special premiers May 12 on Netflix. 

