The Most Surprising Celebrities With Cooking Shows

Amy Schumer is not a chef. But she's about to play one on TV.

On Monday, May 11, the comedian and new mom becomes the latest—and, perhaps, unlikeliest—face of the Food Network when her new show, appropriately entitled Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, premieres on the cable channel. Self-filmed alongside husband Chris Fischer, who just so happens to be a James Beard Award-winning chef, while their family has been in quarantine during the global coronavirus pandemic, the show will give fans a peek into the couple's home life under the most unique of circumstances while Chris, who specializes in farm-to-table cuisine, whips up some comfort food with Amy as his hilarious sous chef.

As unlikely a marriage Amy and the Food Network might seem, she's far from the first celebrity to step outside their obvious realm of expertise and enter into the world of culinary television. While some just sign up to host competition series involving food, a brave and kitchen-confident few have actually invited viewers into their own homes, sharing family recipes of the stars.