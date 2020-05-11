Scooter Braun Reveals What He Learned From His Taylor Swift Feud

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Brian Friedman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 11, 2020
Scooter Braun is opening up about the lessons he's learned amid his public disagreement with Taylor Swift.
For those not up to date, the "Shake It Off" singer has previously spoken out against the record executive and Scott Borchetta for what she claims is unfair restrictions and demands in the music industry.
But in a new interview, Scooter is addressing lessons he's learned throughout his career.
While he doesn't address Taylor by name, he brings up being "attacked very publicly" leaving Swifites convinced he is referencing his feud with the Grammy winner.
"Public office is something I've thought about in the past, but only because I get very frustrated by a lack of leadership. The reason I have shied away from it is because I have young children and I have to be careful," he explained to British GQ. "Recently I was attacked very publicly by someone I don't know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me, and I wish that person nothing but the best and hope that one day a dialogue is had, because I think it all could have been avoided with proper dialogue, but what it did teach me was that if my children were teenagers, if they were a little bit older, this could have been very hard for them."
Scooter continued, "And I don't know if I'm comfortable being in public office knowing the amount of ridicule and exposure you get and I don't know if I want to put my children through that. So right now I'm trying to do the best I can from the private sector."
Taylor and Scooter's feud began last year when the record executive purchased the singer's former record label. Most recently, Taylor took to social media last month calling out Scooter for releasing content without her approval.
"Hey guys—I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18," she wrote in part on her Instagram Stories. "Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they're actually releasing it at midnight."
She continued, "It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers…have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 million for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money. In my opinion…Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent."
During his latest interview, Scooter was also asked to share the most valuable lessons he has learned from his mistakes. His immediate answer was "ownership."
"It's easy when you're young to get angry at the way people treat you, but that's not helpful. What I've realized is I can't affect what other people do or how they think. I can only affect my own actions. And the best thing I can do is take ownership of what role I can play in the relationship," he shared. "If someone is angry at me then I must have contributed to their feelings in some way. Right or wrong, I was part of that chain of reaction. Having the ability to say sorry is also very important."
Scooter continued, "I'm also much more efficient if I can let that go. It's startling how many of these things that you worry about turn out to be simple misunderstandings. It's so easily fixed if you're smart."
