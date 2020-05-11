Billie Eilish Granted Restraining Order Against Fan Who Trespassed at Her Home

Billie Eilish is trying to keep herself safe.

E! News can confirm the Grammy winner and her parents were granted a temporary restraining order from a fan who she says recently got too close for comfort.

A judge ordered Prenell Rousseau to stay 200 yards away from Billie and her family members. In addition, the individual must cease all contact effective immediately. The next hearing is scheduled for June 1.

E! News has also learned Billie's brother Finneas was not on the restraining order request.

So what caused the request? According to police records, Prenell was arrested on May 5 for trespassing and released the next day.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, however, Billie shared more insight into Prenell's alleged behavior that pushed her to take additional action. In legal documents, Billie alleged that the 24-year-old visited her house multiple times and exhibited "erratic behavior" on her property.