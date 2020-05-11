YouTube Star Corey La Barrie Dead at 25 in Car Crash

Related : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

The YouTube community is in mourning after Corey La Barrie died on Sunday, May 10.

His mother and brother confirmed in separate Instagram posts that Corey was the victim of a drunk-driving accident, which took place on his 25th birthday. On Monday afternoon, his brother Jarrad La Barrie shared, "This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving."

He continued, "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't how I'm suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn't fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f--king much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."