Is an American Horror Story Spinoff in the Works?

American Horror Story is getting a spinoff. Maybe?

In an Instagram post, series co-creator Ryan Murphy announced the Emmy-winning anthology series is getting a spinoff series of self-contained episodes titled American Horror Stories. But here's the catch: Murphy posted about the "news" with a fan-made graphic of several American Horror Story cast members including Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Sarah Paulson doing a Zoom video reunion.

"American Horror Story cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print," Murphy captioned the image. "It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"