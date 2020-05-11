These Hilarious Chrissy Teigen Tweets Will Get Fans Through Her Social Media Break

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 11, 2020 10:11 AM
Chrissy Teigen, we miss you already.
If you're a pop culture fan, chances are you follow the supermodel and businesswoman on social media for her family moments, hot takes and overall humor.
But in recent days, the Cravings author found herself receiving mixed reactions after best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman criticized Chrissy's business model in the food world.
Although Chrissy received tons of support and an apology from Alison, things took a turn this weekend, leading the proud mom to step away from Twitter for a bit.
"This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails," she shared. "I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island', to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross to me so I'm gonna take a little break."
As we look forward to the days when Chrissy is back online sharing her reality TV reviews, documenting her daughter Luna's at-home activities or cooking up a delicious recipe, we decided to take a look back at some of her funniest tweets to date.
Chrissy, take your time! We'll be here when you're ready.
DOUG INGLISH
"The sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich," Chrissy Teigen tweeted after her husband, John Legend, was named People's Sexiest Man Alive this November.
"I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup," she added in an additional tweet.
Chrissy, she's just like us. "I just reheated an egg roll from Jack in the Box, 30 hours old and despite the slightly off rubberiness, it was so incredibly flavorful," Chrissy admitted. "I just ordered 3 more."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
County Chrissy as a fan of reality TV. "Love Island question: is a scaffolder someone in construction generally or someone in purely the construction of scaffolding? Also why are all your scaffolders young perfect Ken dolls," she shared online. "Love Island has evolved so much since the early days. No more chain smoking or drunken cries. Or sex! They seem much more aware that they are, indeed, on tv."
Article continues below
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
"Gigi Hadid is pregnant and Gigi from Shahs had her baby today!!! it is a big day for gigis!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats to all Gigis!!!!" Chrissy shared on Twitter further proving she is one of us.
Kids say the funniest things and Teigen tweeted in November that, "I just tried to have a talk with Luna and said 'hey. I just want you to know that you're a really awesome daughter. I'm so lucky' and she said 'what if my name was poo poo pee pee.'"
After a user tweeted at Teigen that she should "stick to being hot with giant cans," the model responded, "I know you're trying to be mean but I really needed this today so thank u."
Article continues below
"I have never seen a longer Halloween in my life," the cookbook author pointed out in October, following multiple weekends of costumes appearing all over our timelines.
"now hiring: someone to lift my weighted blanket onto my body," the Bring the Funny judge joked on her account in October.
After the DailyMail posted a scathing headline in September reading "Chrissy Teigen locks herself in a room to get some 'peace' from her crying children while on a family vacation with John Legend," Teigen screenshot the headline and simply added, "hell yeah."
Article continues below
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Teigen's teasing of her husband is part of why we love following the star on social, including like the time when she tweeted, "lol John just threw an entire suitcase in the car and said he was going to the studio. he's for sure leaving us."
Zachary Maxwell Stertz
Teigen's feed is always full of fun parenting moments, like when her daughter sassed her at school.
The mom shared in September, "I was *1* minute late picking luna up from school. she was all sweet in her classroom then as soon as we were alone, I buckled her in she said 'so why? why were you late?'"
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Quay Australia
Bella Hadid's enviable style has lots of fans, including Teigen who tweeted in June, "me online shopping: "this would be SO cute on Bella Hadid""this would be SO cute on Bella Hadid" "this would be SO cute on Bella Hadid" "this would be SO cute on Bella Hadid" "this would be SO cute on Bella Hadid" "this would be SO cute on Bella Hadid" "this would be SO cute on B"
Article continues below
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Just like us, Teigen loves to unwind with some mindless reality TV, like when she tweeted in June, "Just watched a Four Weddings where the couple got scored low because a girl could "hear their vows" and thought it should have been more private. I love this petty mess of a show."
Everyone loves sending Teigen's iconic 2015 Golden Globes reaction shot as a GIF to friends, but it's even cuter when Teigen's daughter recreated it!
While visiting Legend at The Voice in May, Luna seemed to mimic her mama's iconic cringe face, causing Teigen to tweet it out alongside, "omg me" and seeing her fans create plenty of spin-off versions of the meme.
Anyone following Teigen's feed knows it's full of funny drama around Peanut Butter, the hamster she got for her daughter. The model has hilariously documented its adventures, such as escaping its cage and finding it again, and expressing her concerns as a hamster mom.
In April, she tweeted, "the hamster has finally figured out her wheel. is it possible for her to exercise too much? should I take the wheel out sometimes? I'm worried she's about to start a fitness instagram."
I mean, we WOULD follow an Instagram all about Peanut Butter!
Article continues below
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The swimsuit model made us laugh in late March when she joked, "Oh my god I just deeeestroyed Teen Jeopardy. My ego is high now don't talk to me unless you know about george washington."
We also feel like Mensa members when we crush those answers, even if we learned them back in middle school!
The selfie queen had a great proposal in March when she suggested, "what if we did a yearly world group photo, shot from space. we all just go outside and look up. a few angles, of course."
Um, a group photo with Teigen? Count us in!
NBC
"How funny would The Voice be if everyone were facing forward at the start and then turned around when they didn't like it," Teigen jokingly asked her followers in March.
Article continues below
