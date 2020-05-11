The At-Home Variety Show with Seth MacFarlane Coming to Peacock

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 11, 2020 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amy Poehler, Christopher Meloni, Mark Wahlberg, Jane Lynch, Stephanie Beatriz

Shutterstock

A number of stars from across the NBCUniversal family are coming together to entertain you. Peacock will air The At-Home Variety Show, a short-form series featuring a bevy of talent from across the NBCU family, each weekday starting Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Seth MacFarlane will introduce each installment of The At-Home Variety Show. The special series will spotlight Feeding America, Americares and United Way to raise awareness and support for the organizations. Most shows will be under 10 minutes and the series will run for four weeks on Peacock.

Participating talent tipped includes Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, D'Arcy Carden, Ed Helms, Jane Lynch, Tony Shalhoub, Christopher Meloni, Mike Schur, Sean Hayes and more. Get the full rundown below.

Photos

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Tipped talent also includes Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Andy Cohen, Terry Crews, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Soleil Moon Frye, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, Kevin Hart, John Michael Higgins, Dulé Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mario Lopez, Mary McCormack, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Emmy Rossum, Craig Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, Mark Wahlberg, David Wain, Johnny Weir, Larry Wilmore and more.

Peacock will donate to the three non-profit organizations and viewers can join in on the effort here.

Peacock is currently available to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the United States. The show will also be available on Peacock social handles.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Peacock , Seth MacFarlane , Coronavirus , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.