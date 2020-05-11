See Pregnant Katy Perry's Baby Girl Give Her the Middle Finger in Hilarious Ultrasound Video

It looks like Katy Perry's baby girl already has her sense of humor.

On Sunday, the mom-to-be got a hilarious Mother's Day shout-out from her and Orlando Bloom's daughter in her Instagram post, which featured footage from on her recent ultrasounds where the couple's little bundle of joy appeared to be flipping Perry off during her check-up.

"Oh, my God, that's so funny. She's literally giving me the middle finger," the "Teenage Dream" singer can be heard saying in the video. She captioned the post: "when your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you're in for it #happymothersdaytome."

Earlier in the night, Perry took part in Disney's Mother's Day-inspired The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II and sang the lullaby "Baby Mine" from Dumbo. To perform the heartwarming song, she dressed up as the beloved elephant's mom and serenaded her dog Nugget, who was sporting a Dumbo costume of his own.