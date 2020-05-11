Jon and Kate Gosselin Celebrate Sextuplets' 16th Birthday With Sweet Messages

Just like that, the Gosselin sextuplets are sweet 16.

More than 13 years since Jon Gosselin, Kate Gosselin and their family of eight youngsters captivated the country on reality TV, those little ones are now teenagers crossing yet another milestone.

The ex-couple's sextuplets celebrated their 16th birthday on Sunday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While daily life has been met with new obstacles, that didn't stop the teens from ringing in their special day on Mother's Day.

"Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen 'Hershey Kisses', as they were called at birth! I love you so much! You're 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother's Day extra memorable!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram. "(They requested 'junk cereals' for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds!"

Dad Jon Gosselin also took to social media to share his birthday wishes, writing, "Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!"