American Idol's First-Ever Remote Finale Will Include "We Are the World" Performance

It's a first for American Idol: A remote finale.

On Sunday, May 17, American Idol will wrap up its season 18 (third season on ABC) with a live remote finale featuring the return of American Idol veterans, Cynthia Erivo, the Rascal Flatts and more.

After the Top 5 reveal, the contestants will perform two songs: the first to celebrate their Top 5 placement, the second a previously performed song and their new official American Idol single. Before the real-time vote to determine the winner, Lionel Richie will perform "We are the World" with Katy Perry, Luke Bryant and past American Idol contestants including Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.