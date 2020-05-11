Prince Harry Sends Words of Encouragement to Young People in Inspiring Video Message

Prince Harry has an important message for the young members of OnSide Youth Zones.

Over the weekend, the national charity broadcasted a stream of last year's OnSide Awards and featured a special message from the Duke of Sussex.

"Hi guys! Just a few months ago, we were all together in London at the OnSide Youth Zones Awards and, wow, what a night that was," he said in a video message. "I remember meeting so many incredible people and hearing your stories—stories of strength, of determination, of resilience but ultimately of courage. And as I said to you on that night, and I will repeat it again, hats off to every single one of you for surviving but also for thriving."

He then added, "These stories and these daily challenges that you guys are coming up against are unbelievable, and so many people would never understand. But you guys have the strength to pull through, and you have the support of the OnSide community, the OnSide family to help you through that process."