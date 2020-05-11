Watch John Krasinski and The Office Cast Virtually Reunite to Help Throw Surprise Wedding

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 11, 2020 5:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
John Krasinski, The Office

YouTube

Love The Office? Then, you're going to love this wedding. 

John Krasinski hosted a very special ceremony for two of the sitcom's biggest fans on Sunday's episode of Some Good News (SGN).

When a fan of the show, John, decided to propose to his leading lady, Susan, he decided to take a cue from Krasinski's character Jim Halpert and Jenna Fischer's character Pam Beesly and pop the question at a gas station.

"So, I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique," he said. "The Office has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time. So, it just felt right."

Susan told the feel-good news host her sweetheart then got down on one knee and said, "'Just like Jim, I can't wait any longer.'"

Krasinski then offered to help the couple take the next step by officiating their wedding…right then via Zoom. The 40-year-old actor pulled out all the stops, too. He had the bride and groom's parents and best friends virtually join them for the celebration and even had Zac Brown play a little music for Susan's "walk down the aisle."

Photos

The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

But that's not all. In addition to serving as the officiant, Krasinski fulfilled the role of best man. He then had Fischer sign on to take over the maid of honor duties. However, they weren't the only co-stars to make an appearance. Steve Carell (Michael Scott), B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Vance) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) all made cameos and danced to Chris Brown's "Forever" just like on the show!

The Office stars weren't the only celebrities to appear on the show. Emily Blunt also did the opening and Emma Stone provided the weather report.

Watch the video to see the star-studded episode.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Office , John Krasinski , Celebrities , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.