Watch John Krasinski and The Office Cast Virtually Reunite to Help Throw Surprise Wedding

Love The Office? Then, you're going to love this wedding.

John Krasinski hosted a very special ceremony for two of the sitcom's biggest fans on Sunday's episode of Some Good News (SGN).

When a fan of the show, John, decided to propose to his leading lady, Susan, he decided to take a cue from Krasinski's character Jim Halpert and Jenna Fischer's character Pam Beesly and pop the question at a gas station.

"So, I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique," he said. "The Office has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time. So, it just felt right."

Susan told the feel-good news host her sweetheart then got down on one knee and said, "'Just like Jim, I can't wait any longer.'"

Krasinski then offered to help the couple take the next step by officiating their wedding…right then via Zoom. The 40-year-old actor pulled out all the stops, too. He had the bride and groom's parents and best friends virtually join them for the celebration and even had Zac Brown play a little music for Susan's "walk down the aisle."