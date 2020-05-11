Hide Your Rum and Boyfriends Before Mark Consuelos Brings "Sexy Danger" to Katy Keene's Finale

Hiram Lodge is moving on from torturing his own family in Riverdale.

Mark Consuelos is making an appearance in the finale of Riverdale's spinoff Katy Keene this week, meaning we'll get to find out if Hiram has changed at all over the past five years. We're going to guess that he hasn't, but at least he's still alive after that mysterious illness he's been suffering and that murder he just recently committed.

You can get a first look at Hiram's trip to Katy Keene in the photo above, and we gotta say he looks good. That fuzzy coat is working for him! We don't know exactly what is in store when Hiram arrives, but executive producer Michael Grassi gave us some hints.

"There's one more Riverdale crossover before the end of our first season! Everyone's favorite villain, Hiram Lodge, takes a trip from Riverdale to New York City to cause trouble for the Lopez family," he said. "We adore Mark Consuelos, and we think fans will love to see him getting up to old tricks, bringing his brand of sexy danger to Katy Keene."

Sexy danger, you say? How can we say no to that?