Fox Sets 2020-2021 TV Schedule: 9-1-1 for Midseason, The Masked Singer for Fall

Fox's 2020-2021 fall TV schedule is going to look mighty different compared to last season. The network announced its keeping many of its big players benched until midseason, aside from The Masked Singer and Masterchef Junior. Previously ordered shows for the 2019-2020 season, Filthy Rich and Next, are now leading the new fall TV line-up.

In a twist, LA's Finest starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, which was originally made for NBC but eventually aired on Spectrum, will now make its network debut on Fox.

Sunday night standbys The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy will return in the fall season. Look for 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Duncanville, Hell's Kitchen, new comedy Call Me Kat starring Mayim Bialik with Bialik and Jim Parsons executive producing, and animated comedies The Great North and Housebroken all midseason Fox.

"The effects of this global health crisis leave no business unaffected. As a media company that prides itself on an entrepreneurial spirit and the focus that comes with doing fewer things better, we mobilized, swiftly creating an entirely new, original-programming lineup for the fall to share with our partners this upfront," Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners over recent weeks, we sought to listen first and understand each partner's unique concerns. Our primary goal is to help them back to business, so in turn, the message we've shared is one of relative stability on Fox, combining the best of primetime sports and entertainment with which to help our partners and their customers back to market."

Get the lowdown on the new schedule below.

MONDAY
8-9 p.m. LA's Finest (network television debut)
9-10 p.m. Next

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. Cosmos: Possible Worlds (network television debut)
9-10 p.m. Filthy Rich

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Masked Singer
9-10 p.m. Masterchef Junior

THURSDAY
Football

FRIDAY
8-10 p.m. WWE's Friday Night Smackdown

SATURDAY
7-10:30 p.m. Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY
7-7:30 p.m. NFL on Fox
7:30-8 p.m. The OT/Fox Encores
8-8:30 p.m. The Simpsons
8:30-9 p.m. Bless the Harts
9-9:30 p.m. Bob's Burgers
9:30-10 p.m. Family Guy

