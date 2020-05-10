Jennifer Hudson and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" Performance Is True Disney Magic

We're ever just as sure that Jennifer Hudson and John Legend just nailed this Disney duet.

On Sunday, familiar celebrity faces popped up on our small screens to perform as part of The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, aired in honor of Mother's Day. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show brought beloved Disney songs to life in homes all over the world as the stars performed from the comfort of theirs. On the star-studded list of acts was none other than two musical superstars, Hudson and Legend, who joined vocal forces for "Beauty and the Beast."

As to be expected, their joint rendition was pure magic. Hudson sang from her home, while Legend sang and played the piano from his home, with scenes from the movie playing out on top of the piano. That was probably edited in later, but would anyone really be surprised if John Legend has the ability to project movies onto his piano?