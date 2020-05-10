Pregnant Katy Perry Performs "Baby Mine" During The Disney Family Singalong in Elephant Costume

Katy Perry took part in The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on Sunday and sang the beloved lullaby "Baby Mine," but of course she went the extra mile.

The singer and American Idol judge performed the song while dressed in a costume as Dumbo's mother, featuring her poodle, Nugget, dressed as Dumbo.

As fans are well aware, the tune was first featured in the 1941 animated movie Dumbo and has been a cherished piece ever since.

The song selection was certainly a fitting one for Perry considering she's expecting a little one of her own. The 13-time Grammy nominee is pregnant with her first child. She's expecting a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom later this year.

Perry announced the happy news at the end of her "Never Worn White" music video back in March. Since then, she's continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy journey, such as by posting photos of her baby bump and talking about her cravings. She also recently told her followers social distancing has forced her to "slow down." In addition, a source weighed in on the 35-year-old singer and the 43-year-old actor's life at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic back in April.