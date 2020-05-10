America Ferrera Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

America Ferrera has a lot to celebrate!

On Mother's Day, the Superstore actress shared the exciting and special news that she welcomed her second baby with husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

The couple welcomed a baby girl earlier this week, and it marks their first daughter. The two are already parents to their one-year-old son, Sebastian "Baz" Piers Williams.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," America shared on Instagram. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."

Ryan also took to social media to share his excitement over his little one.

"The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020," he expressed. "Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother's Day. Everyone is healthy and happy!"