Big Brother Star Rachel Reilly Is Pregnant and Shares What She's Most Excited For

by Pamela Avila | Sun., May. 10, 2020 12:42 PM

Rachel Reilly

Big Brother star Rachel Reilly is expecting her second child with husband Brendon Villegas

The 35-year-old shared the special news of her second pregnancy on the most fitting day. 

This Mother's Day weekend, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share a picture of her beautiful family alongside a sonogram of baby no. 2. The two share 4-year-old Adora Borealis Villegas.

"OH Baby!!! WELCOME BRENCHEL BABY #2! Happy Mother's Day! We have a lot to celebrate this year," she wrote in a lengthy post. "As a mom it's my day to celebrate Adora & OMG baby #2!! I can't believe I'm pregnant! We've been trying for a while to have another." 

She went on to add that she can't wait to see what this pregnancy has "in store" for her and growing family. 

Speaking to E! News, Reilly also shared what she's most looking forward to this time around. 

"I'm most looking forward to Adora being able to have a sibling," she told us. "My sister and I are so close and Brendon is so close with his family [so] it's nice to have people on your team and I wanted to give that to Adora." 

She added, "It's so special to have a sibling to understand and go through life together. I wanted her to have that too." 

The Amazing Race star also told E! News that this Mother's Day is extra special because she can celebrate with her beautiful daughter and "my baby in my belly." 

As for her plans this Mother's Day weekend? 

"I fully plan on hiking today because the fresh air and exercise is good for the baby and the mommy."

Reilly and Villegas first met during Big Brother and The Amazing Race. The two got married in September 2012. 

