Jay Cutler Gives Kristin Cavallari a Sweet Mother's Day Shout-Out Amid Divorce

Good vibes only.
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are keeping things cordial on social media, despite their contentious divorce. The couple, who had been together for 10 years, announced they were going their separate ways in late April.
However, on Mother's Day, the two appeared to be on good terms. Case in point: the retired NFL star gave a sweet shout-out to the Uncommon James founder on Instagram.
"Happy Mother's day to all the moms," he captioned his post, alongside a photo of his children soaking up the beachy sand with Kristin. "These 3 little ones picked a good one."
The fashion mogul responded with a red heart emoji.
The former pair are parents to—Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (6) and Saylor James Cutler (4).
Moreover, Kristin also gushed over her little nuggets on Instagram.
"Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3. Being their mom is the greatest gift," she expressed. "Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms out there."
At this time, it's unclear if the former couple plans to celebrate Mother's Day together. However, it looks like they're setting aside their differences for this occasion.
Of course, Kristin and Jay aren't the only celebrities to give special shout-outs to all the moms out there. To see how your fave stars are celebrating and what they have to say, scroll through our gallery below!
Instagram
Kristin Cavallari
"Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3," the E! reality TV star shares. "Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms out there."
Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster
"this little love of mine," the beauty mogul shares. "What a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother's day to all the mamas."
Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian
"My biggest blessing, the three that have given me purpose, make every experience better, test me, teach me, and remind me of who I am in the truest sense, their mother," the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star writes.
Twitter
Lea Michele
"Best Mother's Day with the best mother in the world," the Glee alum writes, cradling her baby bump. "I love you mommy."
Instagram
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
"Happy Mother's Day @chrissyteigen! Our babies are so lucky to have you," the singer shares. "I can't imagine our lives without your love, creativity and spirit of adventure."
Instagram
Gabrielle Union
"Sending love and appreciation to everyone that mothers others. No matter the route, the journey, the title, we thank you and recognize you today and everyday," the actress shares. "To everyone who is feeling pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone. You are never alone. Love and light good people."
Instagram
Jessie James Decker
"Best Momma Ever," Eric Decker says of his wife. "Thank you for always bringing the sunshine and loving us with every ounce of your soul."
Instagram
Yolanda Hadid & Gigi Hadid
The supermodel has a lot to celebrate this year! "Best I could ever ask for," Gigi shares on Instagram, in honor of her famous momma. "Happy Mother's Day to the one I'll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!"
Jennifer Cooper, E!
Miley Cyrus & Trish Cyrus
"Mothers Daughter for life," the songstress shares on Instagram. "@tishcyrus Most supportive mommy ever ! You always told me I would make it , so I did it! So thankful for you always! Love you!"
Instagram
Kandi Burruss
"Being a mother & a daughter makes this a day to be celebrated as well as celebrate," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares. "I feel like Mother's Day started yesterday. So much love! Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. I hope you're having a wonderful day today!"
Instagram
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake
"These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world," the actress expresses on Instagram. "The moments spent with you both are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life. I love you both so much!"
Instagram
Tom Brady & Giselle Bundchen
The NFL star takes a moment to honor his supermodel wife. He shares, "Happy Mother's Day to these two! There is nothing better then being loved by you on your special day!"
Instagram/Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
The actress celebrates Mother's Day with her little one. "Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now. It's nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom," she writes. "If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I'd love to hear!"
Instagram
Savannah Guthrie
" I really do feel like "Queen Mom" today," the host says on Instagram with a sweet post of her kiddos.
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Sephora Collection
Olivia Jade & Lori Loughlin
"happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there. Thank you God for mine," the YouTube star shares. "You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you."
To relive Kristin and Jay's romance, you can catch up on Very Cavallari here.