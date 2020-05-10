See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2020

It's a day to celebrate the beautiful and resilient mothers who have given us life, love and unconditional support.
As millions of people throughout the country continue to hunker down at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it might seem like a feat to celebrate Mother's Day 2020 accordingly.
However, no gesture is too small on a special day like this—if it's done with intention. Whether it's a touching Instagram post, a heartfelt text, a homemade meal, a card or a flower arrangement—be sure to to celebrate all the mother's in your life.
Of course, today's also a day where we'll see many of our favorite celebrities wishing their mother, aunt, grandmother or a friend the best day ever.
From Jessie James Decker to Mindy Kaling to Jessica Biel, celebrities are taking time to soak up this special day even if it's just from the comfort of their homes.
Scroll below to see how your favorite celebrities are celebrating Mother's Day today!
Instagram
Jessie James Decker
"Best Momma Ever," Eric Decker says of his wife. "Thank you for always bringing the sunshine and loving us with every ounce of your soul."
Instagram
Yolanda Hadid & Gigi Hadid
The supermodel has a lot to celebrate this year! "Best I could ever ask for," Gigi shares on Instagram, in honor of her famous momma. "Happy Mother's Day to the one I'll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!"
Instagram
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake
"These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world," the actress expresses on Instagram. "The moments spent with you both are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life. I love you both so much!"
Instagram
Tom Brady & Giselle Bundchen
The NFL star takes a moment to honor his supermodel wife. He shares, "Happy Mother's Day to these two! There is nothing better then being loved by you on your special day!"
Instagram/Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
The actress celebrates Mother's Day with her little one. "Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now. It's nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom," she writes. "If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I'd love to hear!"
Instagram
Savannah Guthrie
" I really do feel like "Queen Mom" today," the host says on Instagram with a sweet post of her kiddos.
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Sephora Collection
Olivia Jade & Lori Loughlin
"happy Mother's Day to all the mamas out there. Thank you God for mine," the YouTube star shares. "You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you."
Here's to a Mother's Day to remember!