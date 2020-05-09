Ruthie Ann Miles Welcomes Baby Girl Two Years After Tragic Accident

It's a girl! And her name is Hope Elizabeth.

Tony-award-winning Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein welcomed a new member to the family recently, sharing a photo to Instagram saying, "Welcome to the world, Baby Hope Elizabeth."

"Three generations of April babies," the caption read, celebrating what is evidently a family tradition.

The actress first shared news of her pregnancy in March.

"We'd like to announce our very happy news," Miles said at the time of the announcement. "We are expecting another child this spring! Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, and doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years…and now rejoice with us in this new life."

In March of 2018, Miles—who was pregnant at the time—was in a car accident that tragically took the life of her four-year-old daughter, Abigail, and unborn child. The actress was due to give birth just weeks later and planned to name the baby Sophia.