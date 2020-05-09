Why Emma Stone's Fans Are Convinced She's Already Married to Dave McCary

Wedding bells?!

Here's a new celebrity theory making the internet rounds: fans are convinced that Emma Stone is already married to Saturday Night Live writer, Dave McCary.

Earlier this week, the La La Land actress had an honest and candid conversation with Reese Witherspoon about mental health.

The Hollywood stars partnered with The Child Mind Institute and virtually chatted about everything from how they're managing their anxiety amid the Coronavirus pandemic to giving viewers tips on how to deal with mental health struggles.

During the 9-minute YouTube conversation, fans noticed that Emma was rocking a new gold ring on that finger. It looked like a typical wedding band, and certainly wasn't the engagement ring she showed off in December 2019.

At the time, E! News discovered her engagement ring was from Winter Pearl Ring by Catbird. It featured 0.37 carat diamonds and was designed with an Akoya pearl that was placed in the center.