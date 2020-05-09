Author Alison Roman Apologizes to Chrissy Teigen After Receiving Major Backlash

Cookbook author and New York Times cooking columnist Alison Roman has publicly apologized to Chrissy Teigenafter receiving backlash for comments she made about her fellow culinary creative.

The apology comes shortly after Teigen reacted with disappointment to comments Roman made in an interview with The New Consumer, wherein she differentiates her career from the branding of celebrities in the lifestyle world, like Teigen and organizing expert, author and TV host Marie Kondo.

"Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me," Roman told the outlet. "She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her."

Roman later added: "That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But like, who's laughing now? Because she's making a ton of f--king money."

Since a public outcry and a response from Teigen herself, Roman has issued an apology.